Sports news

Sparta overcome Ostrava in capital as Dočkal returns

The biggest game of the weekend in Czech football’s top flight saw Sparta Prague take on Baník Ostrava in the capital, with the bitter rivals entering that game on an equal points tally. It was the visitors who opened the scoring, with just under half an hour played. However, Sparta restored parity 12 minutes later, before scoring two more in the second half. Baník found the net again in time added on, but the hosts were by then very close to taking all three points and the game ended 3:2.

The match was notable for the return to Sparta of Bořek Dočkal, who appeared only days after coming back from a stint in China and then the US. He wore the captain’s armband once again, met a rapturous reception from the terraces, had a shot go off the post and set up Václav Drchal for Sparta’s final goal. Not bad considering Dočkal hadn’t played in three months.

“It could always be better. Naturally, I think that the more games I play the better I will feel on the pitch – I will have more confidence on the ball, and feel better physically, of course. It would have been nicer if I had scored a goal, but otherwise I think we handled the game well. Though difficult situations arose, we were capable of responding to them.”

That result leaves Sparta three points ahead of Ostrava in third place. Leaders Slavia Prague and second-placed Viktoria Plzeň, who trail them by three points, are in action on Monday evening, after the recording of our show.

Vondroušová defeated in Budapest final

Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová missed out on the second WTA title of her career on Sunday, when she was defeated in the final of the Hungarian Ladies Open in Budapest. The 19-year-old lost 6-1 5-7 2-6 to Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium, the competition’s top seed.

Červenka first Czech to appear for MLB club

Baseball player Martin Červenka has just made history by becoming the first Czech to play for a MLB club. The catcher, who is 26, appeared for the Baltimore Orioles in a 9:8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game on Sunday. Červenka is fighting to be included on Baltimore’s roster for the MLB season, which begins on Friday.

UFC event held in Czech Republic for first time

The first ever UFC event in the Czech Republic took place at Prague’s O2 Arena Saturday. Around 16,000 Ultimate Fighting Championship fans turned out for what organisers said was the highest-grossing one-day event in the history of the venue.