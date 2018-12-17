Sports News

Ledecká goes into lead in snowboard World Cup

Czech double Olympic gold medallist Ester Ledecká, who is competing both in the snowboard and ski world cups, has gone into the lead in the former after winning the giant slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Saturday. Ledecká, who was a finalist of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year, will be skiing this week as she competes in the Super G race in Val Gardena.

Poor showing for Czechs in Channel One Cup

The Czech ice hockey team had a hard time in Russia at one of the tournaments that are part of the Euro Hockey Tour – the Channel One Cup. Miloš Říha‘s side lost 2:7 to Russia. The Czechs also lost 2:3 to Sweden in their final game in Moscow, a result that left them bottom of the table. They are also bottom in the Euro Hockey Tour overall.

Slavia and Plzeň discover opponents in next round of Europa League

Monday’s Europa League draw in the Swiss town of Nyon decided who will face each other in the round of 32 in the Europa League, the continent’s second-tier club competition. Two Czech teams are still in the competition. Viktoria Plzeň is to face Dinamo Zagreb and Slavia Prague will take on Belgian team Genk. Both Czech clubs will start the two-legged ties at home on February 14.

Rosický named Sparta Prague’s new sporting director

Former Czech football captain Tomáš Rosický has been appointed sporting director for Sparta Prague football club. He will replace in the post Zdeněk Ščasný, who will continue to serve as the club’s coach. Rosický, who began his career at Sparta, will be responsible for the team’s long-term sporting strategy and will oversee the club’s transfers.