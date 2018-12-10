Sports News

Czechs finish fourth in World Floorball Championships

The World Floorball Championships, which took place in the Czech Republic this year, have come to an end without the home team being able to secure a medal. The Czechs, who lost 2:7 to eventual winners Finland in the semi-finals on Saturday, were defeated 2:4 by the Swiss team in the game for third place. The loss was particularly sour since the home team had managed to defeat Switzerland 6:4 earlier in the tournament during the group stages.

However, the tournament overall was an organisational success for the country, registering a new record attendance for the tournament of over 180,000.

Sáblikova misses out on podium spot for first time in 13 years

Three-time Olympic champion Martina Sáblikova came in fifth in the 5,000m during a World Cup meeting in Poland. The 31-year-old ice skating legend had not finished outside a podium spot at that distance for 13 years. Her coach Petr Novák said that the result was due to a sickness Sáblikova had contracted.

“She had a headache in the morning as well as stomach problems which prevented her from eating. It is no disaster. I congratulate her, because under these circumstances fifth place is a good result.”

Slavia holds on to four point lead while Sparta fans boo own team

After second-placed Plzeň beat Zlín 2:0 on Friday, the Czech football league leaders Slavia Prague knew they also had to win to hold on to their four-point lead in the table. Despite a nail-biting finish in which their opponents, Mladá Boleslav, scored two goals in four minutes, Slavia managed to win 3:2 and maintain that advantage.

Meanwhile, Slavia’s historical rival Sparta Prague is facing yet more problems. After losing 1:0 at home to Teplice this weekend, the most successful club in the history of Czech football is currently fifth, 15 points behind the leaders. During the game, Sparta fans chanted that the current manager Zdeněk Ščasný should be sacked. The team has only won two of its past nine games.

Ondřej Kaše named man of the match after scoring three points against New Jersey

23-year-old Czech forward Ondřej Kaše helped the Anaheim Ducks beat New Jersey 6:5 by scoring a goal and adding two crucial assists that helped tie the game at 2:3 and 3:4 down. Kaše’s goal came after a curious situation when his own shot, which had been boxed out by the goalie’s blocker, was accidentally smacked into the net by New Jersey defender Andy Greene.

The own goal was one of three that New Jersey managed to score that night, something even the Devils’ coach John Hynes admitted he had not yet seen in his entire career.