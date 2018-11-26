Sports News

Slavia pull four points clear with win over Karviná

Slavia Prague have pulled further ahead in Czech soccer’s top division. The leaders overcame bottom of the table Karviná 3:1 on the road and are now four points ahead of second-placed Viktoria Plzeň with 16 games played. Plzeň were held to a 1:1 draw by Liberec in North Bohemia.

Jablonec spoil Sparta 125th anniversary party

Sparta Prague were celebrating the 125th anniversary of the club’s foundation but the party was spoiled by a 0:0 draw with Jablonec in the capital. That result leaves Sparta third in the table, one point ahead of Jablonec, who are fourth.

Plzeň facing CSKA in Moscow in bid to keep European hopes alive

Viktoria Plzeň played their round 16 game on Friday evening, giving them more time to prepare to face CSKA Moscow away in the Champions League on Tuesday. Plzeň have just one point from four outings in the group stage of Europe’s leading club competition and will need to get a result in the Russian capital to keep alive their hopes of coming third and winning a berth in the second-tier Europa League.

Goalkeeper Vaclík helps Sevilla reach top of La Liga

Goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík’s clean sheet for Sevilla helped the club to climb to the top of the Spanish league at the weekend as they beat Valladolid 1:0. It was the fourth time Vaclík had managed to shut out the opposition this season. The 29-year-old, who has 23 international caps, joined Sevilla from Swiss side Basel in the summer.

Leaders Třinec beat Sparta for eight Extraliga win in row

In Czech ice hockey’s Extraliga leaders Třinec beat Sparta Prague 3:1 on Sunday for their eighth victory on the trot. In second place and three points behind are Liberec, who leapfrogged Hradec Králové by beating them 4:3 in overtime.

Grand Slam silver for Krpálek in Osaka

The Czech Republic’s Lukáš Krpálek took the silver medal in judo’s Grand Slam tournament in Osaka, Japan. The 28-year-old was beaten in Sunday’s final of the 100 kilograms and over category by Henk Grol of the Netherlands. It is the sixth prize of this year for Krpálek, who is the most successful Czech practitioner of judo of all time and earned the country’s only gold medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Sáblíková first overall after second place finish in 3000m in Japan

Speed skater Martina Sáblíková came second in the 3000 metres in a World Cup meeting in Japan’s Tomakomai at the weekend. That result moved the Czech, who is 31, to first place in the overall standings. It was Sáblíková’s first time racing at the outdoor venue for a decade.