Sports News

Krejčíková and Siniaková miss out on icing of cake after dream season

The Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková were beaten in the women’s doubles final at tennis’s WTA Finals in Singapore on Sunday. The top-seeded pair lost 4-6 5-7 to the Hungarian-French duo of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic to miss out on what would have been the perfect ending to a fabulous season.

Krejčíková said she and Siniaková might have done better on the day.

“We didn’t take advantages of the chances we had. Unfortunately those girls are very good, and they outplayed us. It was deserved. We have had a very decent season, and so have they. They’ve played well together. I hope we meet them again next year and that we’re the winners then!”

The two Czechs’ season was very decent indeed, including two Grand Slam titles, the French Open and Wimbledon. The pair ended the year in number one spot and earned the title WTA Doubles Team of the Year.

Plíšková looks to alter game in bid to take major title

On the singles front, Karolína Plíšková, reached the semi-finals in Singapore, only to lose 0-6 6-4 6-1 to Sloane Stephens of the US. The world number eight has ended another season without ever having won a Grand Slam tournament. Plíšková says the competition is tough at the business end of major tournaments – but her game is improving.

“All of the girls are hard to play against. They return, they fight. It’s hard to say if in the future I shouldn’t move closer to the net. I think I’ve improved at the net, which I’m proud of. This week I took a lot of points at the net and it made my life a lot easier. Maybe I need a bit more patience or another plan. Because I’m capable of winning a set, but so far winning two doesn’t work out for me.”

Kvitová content with “great” season

Just ahead of Plíšková in the world rankings, at seventh, is her compatriot Petra Kvitová. Though the two-time Wimbledon winner exited in the group stage in Singapore, Kvitová still says it has been a “great” season for her. And it’s not over, either – she and the rest of the Czech team will face the USA in the Davis Cup in Prague the weekend after next.

Plzeň return to top spot, but perhaps not for long

Viktoria Plzeň have returned, briefly at least, to the top of Czech soccer’s top flight after a 2:1 win over Slovácko at the weekend. That put the West Bohemians one point ahead of Slavia Prague, who play their round 13 game against Dukla Prague on Monday evening, after the recording of our show.