Sports News

Petra Kvitová moves to fourth spot in ATP world rankings

Czech number one, Petra Kvitová has moved from fifth place up to fourth in the ATP’s women’s rankings, this despite her early exit in the last sixteen of the Wuhan open in China. A tournament Kvitová won in 2014 and 2016. Kvitová profited from the previous fourth spot occupant Caroline Garcia’s early exit, who went out to the Czech grand slam champion’s 22 year old compatriot, Kateřina Siniaková. The ATP women’s top ten currently contains two Czech players, with Karolína Plíšková, three spots behind Kvitová at number seven. Kvitová however, is at risk of falling to the bottom of the top ten after her defeat in Beijing to Australian Daria Gavrilova in the first round. Both Plíšková and Siniaková have advanced to round two.

Silver and bronze medals for Czech team at Rio

Kayaker, Jiří Prskavec, and canoer, Tereza Fišerová, both landed medals at the 2018 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships in Rio de Janeiro. Prskavec, who has been in stable form this season, missed the first place to German kayaker, Hannes Aigner, by less than a second. Speaking to Czech Television after the contest, Prskavec was nevertheless very proud.

“I am really happy with my performance, in fact I think it was my best this year and I think it would be enough to provide victory in most competitions. Unfortunately, Hannes gave a dream performance today.”

Fišerová, who won silver at the previous championships, managed to scrape third place in the canoe slalom behind favourites Jessica Fox and Mallory Franklin.

Petr Čech likely out of action for weeks following injury

Arsenal’s comfortable 2:0 victory over Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, was spoiled by the injury of goalkeeper Petr Čech. According to the BBC and Čech’s own statement on his website, the 36-year-old appears to have tweaked a hamstring after taking a goal-kick just before half-time and is likely to be out for two to three weeks. He was replaced by German born, Bernd Leno, who made his Premier League debut.

Čech is likely to miss the Europa League game against FK Qarabak and the Premier League derby against Fulham, before the international break.

Slavia hold on to first place in league despite loss to Baník

Slavia Prague, which moved to the top of the table after beating Bohemians 1:0 last week, lost 2:1 to Baník Ostrava. Despite having a player sent off, the Silesian team beat Slavia thanks to two goals from Ostrava winger Martin Fillo. Speaking to Slavia.tv after the game, the team’s midfielder, Josef Hušbauer, shared his feelings on the game.

“It is good for us that we are playing again soon against [Zenit] Petersburg, so we can focus on the Europa League. I wouldn’t say that we need to raise our effort necessarily. I don’t think we let this game go. We just didn’t get into the right rhythm.”

Despite the loss, Slavia is still in the lead, but only on goal difference, as Viktoria Plzeň moved up to second place after beating Sparta Prague 1:0 on Friday.