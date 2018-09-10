Sports News

Jarolím under fire after Ukraine defeat

The Czech national soccer team manager Karel Jarolím is under considerable pressure, with speculation mounting that the 62-year-old may soon get the elbow.

The Czech Football Association were critical of the coach when he failed to get the country to the World Cup in Russia. Now Jarolím has a lot of work to do if his charges are to achieve anything in the new Nations League.

The Czechs took the lead after only four minutes in their first game in the competition, at home against Ukraine on Thursday. However, they conceded at the close of the first half and again, thanks to a mix-up at the back, on the 90th minute to eventually lose 2:1.

After the match Karel Jarolím said he wished to continue in the job – and struck a philosophical note.

“Naturally it’s not pleasant. But it would be sad if one wasn’t up to the job. This is the coaching trade and you have to count on all possibilities. Football brings victories and defeats.”

The Czechs face the third team in their Nations League group, neighbours Slovakia, away on October 13 before another clash with Ukraine three days later.

Way before that they face Russia in a friendly in Rostov-on-Don on Monday night, after the recording of our show. Karel Jarolím has promised to ring the changes for that clash.

Vadlejch and Ogrodníková in Continental Cup action

Czech javelin throwers Jakub Vadlejch and Nikola Ogrodníková represented Europe at IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava at the weekend. Vadlejch placed fifth and Ogrodníková finished seventh but the pair came second overall with the European team behind winners the USA.

Ondra misses out on third world gold

The phenomenal Czech climber Adam Ondra has failed to make it a hat trick of gold medals at the Climbing World Championships. Ondra finished second to Austria’s Jakob Schubert in Innsbruck to take silver this time out. Another Czech, Jakub Konečný, came sixth in Sunday’s final. The sport will be included in the Olympic Games for the first time in Tokyo in 2020.

No Grand Slam hat trick for Czech pairing

The Czech pair Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková also missed out on a glorious hat trick. After the French Open and Wimbledon the pair were hoping for further success at the last tennis Grand Slam of the year, the US Open. However, they were unable to get by Ashleigh Barty and Coco Vandewegh at the semi-final stage at Flushing Meadows.