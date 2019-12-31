Broadcast Archive

Czech music highlights of 2019

Tom McEnchroe
31-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Photo: Gerd Altmann, PixabayPhoto: Gerd Altmann, Pixabay

As the new year arrives we look back at some of the biggest Czech hits of 2019 in Radio Prague International’s New Year’s Eve music show. The bands and artists include the award winning music legend Karel Gott, Xindl X, Czechoslovak Superstar finalists Ben Cristovao, Miro Smajda and Emma Drobná, as well as accomplished veterans Support Lesbiens. Last but not least, there is Lake Malawi who got into last year’s Eurovision Song Contest Finals in Tel-Aviv with their song Friend of a Friend.

Related articles
Karel Gott, photo: Martin Kubica / Supraphon

Czechs observe day of mourning for pop idol Karel Gott

Flags are being flown at half-mast in the Czech Republic and public events have been toned down as Czechs observe a day of mourning…
Photo: David Růžička / Czech Radio

Thousands pay tribute to deceased national pop icon Karel Gott

People from all corners of the country are streaming to Prague to pay their last respects to the deceased Czech pop legend Karel Gott,…
Karel Gott, photo: ČTK/Jiří Finda

In memoriam: Karel Gott, the ‘Bohemian nightingale’

Karel Gott, the undisputed king of Czech pop music, passed away this week at the age of 80. Over the course of a career spanning nearly…
More
Monthly Quiz