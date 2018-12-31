Czech music highlights of 2018

Join us for a look back at some of the Czech music highlights of the past year. In Radio Prague’s New Year’s Eve music show we bring you some of the most-played songs on radio this year. The bands include award-winning J.A.R with their new CD Escalation of Goodness, Mikolas Josef with Lie to Me, that won him sixth place at this year’s Eurovision contest, US based rock musician Ivan Král with his new album Colors and one of the biggest hits on YouTube this year - Lost and Found by Emma Smetana and Jordan Haj.