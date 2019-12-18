Christmas trees shining bright around the Czech Republic

Towns and villages around the Czech Republic are dressed up for Christmas, with centrally-placed Christmas trees, Christmas markets, Nativity scenes, thousands of twinkling lights and live music. Have a look at what the Christmas atmosphere is like in different parts of the country.
Czech teenager builds second-largest ever Millennium Falcon LEGO model
Gunman kills six patients in Ostrava hospital, two more fighting for their lives
HN: Developers aiming to sell co-living concept in Prague
Legendary Tatra 77 car showcased at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum
Czech PM suffers a week of heavy blows as he is found in conflict of interest and criminal proceedings against him are restarted