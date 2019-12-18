Broadcast Archive

Christmas trees shining bright around the Czech Republic

18-12-2019
Towns and villages around the Czech Republic are dressed up for Christmas, with centrally-placed Christmas trees, Christmas markets, Nativity scenes, thousands of twinkling lights and live music. Have a look at what the Christmas atmosphere is like in different parts of the country.

