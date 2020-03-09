Broadcast Archive

World Cup biathlon races held without spectators

09-03-2020
Send by email
Print

Ondřej Moravec competing in the 15 km race at the World Cup biathlon races in Nové Město na Moravě. In view of the coronavirus epidemic the event took place without spectators.

Photo: ČTK/Libor PlíhalPhoto: ČTK/Libor Plíhal

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Photo: ČTK/Václav Šálek

Border checks and ban on inpatient visits – Czech authorities ramp up measures against coronavirus

In view of the continued global coronavirus epidemic, the Czech Republic’s National Security Council met on Monday and issued a series…
Photo: Štěpánka Budková

Coronavirus situation contributes to weakening of Czech currency

The coronavirus has impacted global stock and commodities markets and also hit the Czech crown. It stood at below 25 to the euro in…
Andrej Babiš, photo: ČTK/David Taneček

National Security Council announces “centralized action” on coronavirus health emergency

Amidst growing fears of the spread of coronavirus, the National Security Council on Wednesday moved to bring the situation under greater…
More
Monthly Quiz