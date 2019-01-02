Winter in the Krkonoše Mountains

02-01-2019
Unlike in Czech cities, there has been a real winter atmosphere in the Krkonoše, the country’s highest mountain range, for several weeks and skiers there can enjoy spectacular views when the weather is fine. Pictured is Mount Kotel (1435 m.a.s.l.).

Photo: ČTK/David TanečekPhoto: ČTK/David Taneček

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

