Wine tasting in Petrov

Ian Willoughby
11-05-2020
Wine cellars in the village of Petrov were built somewhat atypically, to protect them from the waters of the River Morava, and attest to the wine tradition in the area of Hodonín, south Moravia. There are dozens of small cellars in a local compound known as Plže, with the oldest dating from the 15th century.

Photo: ČTK / Michaela ŘíhováPhoto: ČTK / Michaela Říhová

