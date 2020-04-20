Broadcast Archive

Water sports enthusiasts on the Jizera river

20-04-2020
River rafting is one of the most popular recreational summer pastimes in the Czech Republic. In Northern Bohemia, the lower section of the Jizera from Malá Skála to the confluence with the Elbe enjoys great popularity even among beginners due to the good water conditions.

Photo: ČTK/Radek PetrášekPhoto: ČTK/Radek Petrášek

