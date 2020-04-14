Broadcast Archive

Warm Easter weather draws Czechs out

14-04-2020
Glorious weather over the Easter weekend led many Czechs to head outdoors. In addition, an easing of coronavirus restrictions means people no longer have to wear face masks when running or cycling, if they are not in busy spots. Pictured is a cycle path by the re-cultivated Matylda lake on the outskirts of Most in North Bohemia.

Photo: ČTK/Ondřej HájekPhoto: ČTK/Ondřej Hájek

