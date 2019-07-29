Videomapping raises cash for rundown historical sites

29-07-2019
At the weekend singer Lenka Dusilová and VJ Aeldryn performed a four-part music and visuals benefit show entitled MONUMENT/UM aimed at raising funds to repair dilapidated historical landmarks in north and west Bohemia. The first part took place at the Church of the Visitation in Horní Vítkov in the Liberec region.

Photo: ČTK/Radek PetrášekPhoto: ČTK/Radek Petrášek

