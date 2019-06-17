Velorex three-wheeled car rally

A rally of Velorex three-wheeled cars took place at Most, North Bohemia at the weekend, attracting over 40 of the Czechoslovakia-made vehicles. The event culminated with a drive through the city.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute