Velorex three-wheeled car rally

17-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A rally of Velorex three-wheeled cars took place at Most, North Bohemia at the weekend, attracting over 40 of the Czechoslovakia-made vehicles. The event culminated with a drive through the city.

Photo: ČTK/Hájek OndřejPhoto: ČTK/Hájek Ondřej

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards