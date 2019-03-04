Transgas awaiting demolition

04-03-2019
In Prague’s centre, just next to Czech Radio, the large building complex known as Transgas after the eponymous gas pipeline is awaiting demolition. Many consider it a valuable monument of brutalism. A modern office block is expected to replace it.

Photo: Ondřej Tomšů

