Traditional pig-slaughter season in full swing

The traditional pig-slaughter season, with all of its unique atmosphere, is in full swing. The butcher and his apprentices prepare sausage, jelly, boiled pork, white pudding and other specialties. Today, various restaurants offer pig-slaughter feasts and you can even buy it as an experience from some agencies.
