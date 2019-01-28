Traditional pig-slaughter season in full swing

Daniela Lazarová
28-01-2019
The traditional pig-slaughter season, with all of its unique atmosphere, is in full swing. The butcher and his apprentices prepare sausage, jelly, boiled pork, white pudding and other specialties. Today, various restaurants offer pig-slaughter feasts and you can even buy it as an experience from some agencies.

Photo: Ondřej TomšůPhoto: Ondřej Tomšů

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

