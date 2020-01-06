Three Kings Collection raises millions in aid of charity

January 1st saw the start of the Three Kings Collection, the largest and most successful fund-raiser in the country. Organized by the Catholic charity Caritas the Three Kings Collection involves thousands of volunteers, most of them children, taking to the streets dressed as the Three Wise Men, singing carols and asking people to donate money to charity. The photo is from the town of Uherské Hradiště.
