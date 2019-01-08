Three Kings’ collection

08-01-2019
A procession headed by the Three Kings (or Three Wise Men), Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, passed through central Plzeň at the weekend. Along the way carol singers in costumes took donations to the annual Three Kings’ charity collection.

Photo: ČTK/Miroslav ChaloupkaPhoto: ČTK/Miroslav Chaloupka

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

