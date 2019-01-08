Three Kings’ collection

A procession headed by the Three Kings (or Three Wise Men), Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, passed through central Plzeň at the weekend. Along the way carol singers in costumes took donations to the annual Three Kings’ charity collection.
