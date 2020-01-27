This year’s king presented in Vlčnov

Alongside performances of traditional brass and dulcimer music, the king for May’s Ride of the Kings was presented at a ball in Vlčnov in the southeast of the Czech Republic at the weekend. Josef Pavelčík (centre) will serve as this year’s king in a folk tradition that has only been preserved in a handful of villages in the Slovácko and Haná regions.
Czech IT specialists organize “hackathon” to give government online motorway vignette sales system for free
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
EU, Russia row over WWII, with Poles and Czechs on front lines
Three Czechs trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus