Broadcast Archive

This year’s king presented in Vlčnov

27-01-2020
Send by email
Print

Alongside performances of traditional brass and dulcimer music, the king for May’s Ride of the Kings was presented at a ball in Vlčnov in the southeast of the Czech Republic at the weekend. Josef Pavelčík (centre) will serve as this year’s king in a folk tradition that has only been preserved in a handful of villages in the Slovácko and Haná regions.

Photo: ČTK/Dalibor GlückPhoto: ČTK/Dalibor Glück

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Šimon Pešl, photo: CTK

Vlčnov celebrates the reign of new boy-king

The wine flowed freely and the music played until the small hours at the annual costume ball in the town of Vlčnov last Saturday. The…
Photo: CTK

Ride of the Kings added to UNESCO heritage list

The Czech Republic’s Ride of the Kings – a tradition dating back centuries still practiced in south-eastern Moravia – was added at…
Wollemia Nobilis

Magazine

The woman who lives with fifty rats! The Czech Republic and Jordan are trying to produce a superior breed of sheep and the plant that…
More
Monthly Quiz