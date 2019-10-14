Broadcast Archive

Theophilos wins 129th Velká pardubická steeplechase

14-10-2019
The Velká pardubická, regarded as one of Europe’s toughest steeplechases, was first held in 1874. The 129th edition was won in Pardubice on Sunday by the horse Theophilos, ridden by Josef Bartoš (pictured below right at the Taxis ditch).

Photo: ČTK/David TanečekPhoto: ČTK/David Taneček

