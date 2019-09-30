Broadcast Archive

The Way to Freedom

30-09-2019
Send by email
Print

Old Trabant cars parked near the German Embassy in Prague were a nostalgic reminder of the heady days of 1989 when thousands of East Germans fled to the West via Prague, getting asylum at the West German embassy until they were granted free passage. To mark the 30th anniversary of the East German exodus, the German Embassy in Prague organized a festival titled The Way to Freedom.

Photo: ČTK/Michaela ŘíhováPhoto: ČTK/Michaela Říhová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Photo: Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht publishing

Secrets recounted of STASI operations in former Czechoslovakia

It’s probably widely accepted these days that all countries spy on each other, even states on their so-called allies. And a book presented…
Photo: archive of Martin Hucl

Trabi Museum in Prague highlights the heyday of the communist-era plastic car

Last Saturday Trabant fans from around the country descended on Prague’s Motol district, in the western suburbs of the city, for the…
'Trabantem do posledního dechu', photo: Vojtěch Duchoslav

Trabant adventure film hits Czech cinemas

Czech adventurer Dan Přibáň is well-known as the team leader of a number of expeditions using what was considered the world’s worst…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards