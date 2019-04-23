The tradition of “whipping“ girls on Easter Monday

The town of Vlčnov, in southern Moravia, is famous for its folklore festival The Ride of the Kings. However folklore traditions are maintained on many other occasions, such as the tradition of “whipping““ girls with willow branches on Easter Monday to make them healthy and strong in the coming year.

