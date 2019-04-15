The symbolic “unlocking” of the Vltava marks start of new boating season

15-04-2019
Paddle-enthusiasts symbolically “unlocked“ the Vltava River at the weekend, opening the new boating season. The most enthusiastic boaters will set out for their first trip down the river at Easter, though the main boating season starts with the summer holidays when hundreds of people sail down the country’s rivers on canoes and a variety of inflatable watercraft. Boating is a highly popular past time with approximately 250,000 boaters sailing down the Vltava every summer.

