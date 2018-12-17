The “light of Bethlehem” at Prague’s St. Vitus’ Cathedral

Scouts delivered the “light of Bethlehem” to Prague’s St. Vitus’ Cathedral at the weekend. The tradition dates back to the mid-1980s. Since then a flame light at the spot where Jesus Christ is reputed to have been born is brought from Israel to Austria and from there to other states.

Photo: ČTK/Michaela ŘíhováPhoto: ČTK/Michaela Říhová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

