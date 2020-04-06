Broadcast Archive

The Easter Bunny

06-04-2020
The rabbit is one of the symbols of Easter. In the Czech lands its connection with the spring holidays is linked to the popular short story Die Ostereyer by the German writer Christoph von Schmid. The straw rabbit in the picture can be seen in Srbská Kamenice in the Děčín area.

Photo: ČTK/Ondřej HájekPhoto: ČTK/Ondřej Hájek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

