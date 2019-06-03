Summer has arrived with a vengeance

03-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The first week of summer is living up to its name and Czechs around the country are being treated to a tropical heatwave with temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius.

Photo: ČTK/Igor ZehlPhoto: ČTK/Igor Zehl

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards