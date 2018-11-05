St. Martin’s goose

05-11-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

In the Czech Republic, St. Martin’s Day also means St. Martin’s goose, though it is not only 11 November that Czechs enjoy partaking of roast goose. What’s more, the number of geese being produced on farms is increasing every year. Pictured is one such farm, at Skupeč in the Plzeň region.

Photo: ČTK/Miroslav ChaloupkaPhoto: ČTK/Miroslav Chaloupka

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards