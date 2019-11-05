Broadcast Archive

St. Hubertus ride at the national stud farm in Kladruby nad Labem

05-11-2019
Send by email
Print

In addition to being amongst the oldest establishments of its kind in the world, the stud farm in Kladruby nad Labem is home to the oldest indigenous Czech horse breed - the Kladruber. It wound up the season with the traditional St. Hubertus ride.

Photo: ČTK/Josef VostárekPhoto: ČTK/Josef Vostárek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Žatec, photo: SchiDD, CC BY-SA 4.0

Czechs look forward to UNESCO listing prospects

In 1992, Czechs marked their first UNESCO success, when Prague, Telč and Kutná Hora were added to the UNESCO list of World Heritage…
Favory Alta XXI, photo: Archiv of the National Stud in Kladruby

New royal couple looks Czech gift horse in the mouth

Amid all the disagreements in the cabinet there has also been wrangling of a different sort – apparently the issue of what to give…
Photo: Helena Gornerova, National Stud Kladruby nad Labem

Kladruby National Stud - breeding unique Old Kladruber horses for over 400 years

For this edition of Spotlight I have come to the Narodni hrebcin, or National Stud, at Kladruby in central Bohemia. Here, by the banks…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards