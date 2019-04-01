Spring at Troja’s Botanic Garden

01-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

This year spring has arrived early in the Czech Republic. Many trees, particularly almond and cherry trees, are already in bloom at the Botanic Garden in Prague’s Troja district.

Photo: Klára StejskalováPhoto: Klára Stejskalová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards