Snow leopards at Jihlava zoo

03-09-2018
Czech zoos have a high reputation internationally when it comes to success in breeding. At the zoo in Jihlava they have just ceremonially baptised snow leopard cubs, of which these triplets are among 22 bred in less than two decades.

Photo: ČTK/Luboš PavlíčekPhoto: ČTK/Luboš Pavlíček

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

