Snow covers Czech Republic

04-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Over 20 centimetres of snow fell in some parts of the Czech Republic at the weekend. While this caused major problems in cities and on roads, the snow was most welcome at the country’s winter sports resorts.

Photo: Ondřej TomšůPhoto: Ondřej Tomšů

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards