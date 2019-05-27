Slavia Prague celebrate Czech football title

27-05-2019
After a great season in which they also reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League and won the domestic cup, Slavia Prague celebrated winning the Czech football league title at their Eden stadium at the weekend.

Photo: ČTK/Ondřej DemlPhoto: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

