Sci-fi film festival comes to Brno planetarium

11-03-2019
A classical concert at Brno’s planetarium on Sunday represented the climax of the Brno part of the Future Gate festival of science fiction-themed movies. At the event musicians from the Prague Film Orchestra performed beneath projections of the night sky.

Photo: ČTK/Václav ŠálekPhoto: ČTK/Václav Šálek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

