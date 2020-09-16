Saint Klára vineyard holds harvest festival

The end of the summer in the Czech Republic brings ‘vinobraní’ festivals celebrating the year’s grape harvest. This picture is from one such event at the Saint Klára vineyard in Prague, which offers unique vistas of the city.

Photo: Štěpánka BudkováPhoto: Štěpánka Budková

