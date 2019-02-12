Sáblíková back on top

12-02-2019
The Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková is back on top. After three years, she once gained gold in both 3000m and 5000m at the sport’s World Championships at the weekend, reaffirming her position as the queen of the long track. She and her trainer have not ruled out an effort to smash before the end of the season Sáblíková’s own world 5000m record of eight years standing.

