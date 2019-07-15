Retro Prague Historic Rally

15-07-2019
The sixty veterans taking part in the Retro Prague Historic Rally, an annual mass ride of historic automobiles from Slovakia to the Czech Republic, covered approximately 700 kilometres in the course of the three-day event. The Praga Alfa, produced in 1922, was the oldest car there. The rally attracted participants from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and the United States.

Photo: Ondřej TomšůPhoto: Ondřej Tomšů

