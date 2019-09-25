Reconstruction of the Battle of White Mountain

Hundreds of history enthusiasts from around Europe took part in the reconstruction of the Battle of White Mountain (1620) at Bila Hora in Prague on September 21st. The event commemorated one of the turning points in the history of the Czech lands. Although the battle lasted for only two hours, it had far-reaching consequences. The Bohemian uprising was crushed by the Habsburgs and those who had taken part in the revolt were punished. The following year 27 noblemen were executed on Old Town Square, tens of thousands went into exile.