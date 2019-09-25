Reconstruction of the Battle of White Mountain

25-09-2019
Send by email
Print

Hundreds of history enthusiasts from around Europe took part in the reconstruction of the Battle of White Mountain (1620) at Bila Hora in Prague on September 21st. The event commemorated one of the turning points in the history of the Czech lands. Although the battle lasted for only two hours, it had far-reaching consequences. The Bohemian uprising was crushed by the Habsburgs and those who had taken part in the revolt were punished. The following year 27 noblemen were executed on Old Town Square, tens of thousands went into exile.

Photo: ČTK/Ondřej DemlPhoto: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Battle of Chlum reconstruction, photo: ČTK /Josef Vostárek

Battle of Chlum reconstruction

The reconstruction of the largest military encounter on Czech territory, the Prussian-Austrian Battle of Chlum near Hradec Králové…
Photo: archive of Medieval Contact Fighting Sports Club

Modern day Czech knights train for Battle of the Nations

Many of those who live in the Czech Republic may tell you that they have met or at least seen someone who is involved in medieval reenactment.…

When Czechs go to war singing

Some might argue that Czechs are not exactly a nation of warriors, and that the last time they really fought was at the notorious 17th…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards