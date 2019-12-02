Broadcast Archive

Re-enactment of the historic Battle of Austerlitz

02-12-2019
Send by email
Print

Around 1,000 military buffs staged the re-enactment of the historic Battle of Austerlitz in which Napoleon Bonaparte defeated the armies of Russian Tzar Alexander I and Austrian Emperor Franz I. The Battle of Three Emperors took place on December 2, 1805 near the town of Slavkov (or Austerlitz in German), south of Brno. 20,000 men were killed in action. The battle’s re-enactment is a popular event accompanied by craft and food fairs.

Photo: ČTK/Šálek VáclavPhoto: ČTK/Šálek Václav

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Photo: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

Reconstruction of the Battle of White Mountain

Hundreds of history enthusiasts from around Europe took part in the reconstruction of the Battle of White Mountain (1620) at Bila Hora…
Battle of Chlum reconstruction, photo: ČTK /Josef Vostárek

Battle of Chlum reconstruction

The reconstruction of the largest military encounter on Czech territory, the Prussian-Austrian Battle of Chlum near Hradec Králové…
Photo: archive of Medieval Contact Fighting Sports Club

Modern day Czech knights train for Battle of the Nations

Many of those who live in the Czech Republic may tell you that they have met or at least seen someone who is involved in medieval reenactment.…
More
Monthly Quiz