Around 1,000 military buffs staged the re-enactment of the historic Battle of Austerlitz in which Napoleon Bonaparte defeated the armies of Russian Tzar Alexander I and Austrian Emperor Franz I. The Battle of Three Emperors took place on December 2, 1805 near the town of Slavkov (or Austerlitz in German), south of Brno. 20,000 men were killed in action. The battle’s re-enactment is a popular event accompanied by craft and food fairs.
