Prague goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

18-03-2019
Hundreds of Irish people living in the Czech Republic and Czech lovers of Ireland, the majority clad in at least some green, took part in a St. Patrick’s Day parade on the streets of Prague at the weekend.

Photo: ČTK/Vít ŠimánekPhoto: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

