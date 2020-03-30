Broadcast Archive

Prague ferry lines resume operation

30-03-2020
Send by email
Print

Prague is one of the European capitals that offers residents and visitors less traditional means of public transport. These include river ferries that shorten people's journey between the banks of the Vltava River or ferry them to Prague‘s islands. Some of them are open all year round, others are seasonal. Four seasonal ferries which resume operation at the end of March are the links from Lihovar-to-Veslařský ostrov, Lahovičky-Nádraží to Modřany (pictured) and Pražská tržnice-to Rohanský ostrov.

Photo: ČTK/Michaela ŘíhováPhoto: ČTK/Michaela Říhová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Related articles
Photo: Dominik Jůn

A ferry nice surprise

I’m walking along the bicycle and pedestrian path on the right bank of the Vltava river that leads north out of Prague. About two kilometres…
'Vltava' steamer, photo: CzechTourism

Still steamed-up on the river after 150 years

This year, it is 150 years since the first steamboats started to cruise the waters of the Vltava River in Prague. While back then,…
Photo: Kristýna Maková

Will water trams one day crisscross the Vltava River?

A candidate for the post of mayor for Prague 5, the Czech News Agency reported this week, has come forward with a novel idea to try…
More
Monthly Quiz