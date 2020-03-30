Prague ferry lines resume operation

Prague is one of the European capitals that offers residents and visitors less traditional means of public transport. These include river ferries that shorten people's journey between the banks of the Vltava River or ferry them to Prague‘s islands. Some of them are open all year round, others are seasonal. Four seasonal ferries which resume operation at the end of March are the links from Lihovar-to-Veslařský ostrov, Lahovičky-Nádraží to Modřany (pictured) and Pražská tržnice-to Rohanský ostrov.
