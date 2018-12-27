Our most frequent well-wishes for the New Year concern good health. The Czech Club of Hardy Men and Women swear they have found a perfect recipe for good health – swimming in cold water all year round. Their annual Polar Bear Dip in the Vltava attracts crowds of onlookers. The first event of this kind – now known as the Alfred Nikodém Memorial –took place in Prague in 1923 and was organized by Alfred Nikodém, a passionate advocate of the “hardy” lifestyle.
