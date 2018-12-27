Polar Bear Dip in the Vltava

27-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Our most frequent well-wishes for the New Year concern good health. The Czech Club of Hardy Men and Women swear they have found a perfect recipe for good health – swimming in cold water all year round. Their annual Polar Bear Dip in the Vltava attracts crowds of onlookers. The first event of this kind – now known as the Alfred Nikodém Memorial –took place in Prague in 1923 and was organized by Alfred Nikodém, a passionate advocate of the “hardy” lifestyle.

Polar Bear Dip in the Vltava, photo: ČTK / Ondřej DemlPolar Bear Dip in the Vltava, photo: ČTK / Ondřej Deml

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards