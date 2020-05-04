Plzeň liberation celebrations go virtual

The West Bohemian city of Plzeň (Pilsen) was famously liberated by the US Army at the end of WWII. This year’s celebrations of that historic moment in May 1945 took an untraditional form, with the event going online in view of the coronavirus situation. Moderators invited various guests to a studio in Plzeň – and also hooked up with veterans in the United States.