Plzeň liberation celebrations go virtual

The West Bohemian city of Plzeň (Pilsen) was famously liberated by the US Army at the end of WWII. This year’s celebrations of that historic moment in May 1945 took an untraditional form, with the event going online in view of the coronavirus situation. Moderators invited various guests to a studio in Plzeň – and also hooked up with veterans in the United States.
Overview of latest coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
Coronavirus data confirm epidemic in decline, life in Czech Republic can return to normal
Government ends ban on free movement and leaving country, accelerates reopening of businesses
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Czech government lifts ban on free movement and travel abroad