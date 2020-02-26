Broadcast Archive

26-02-2020
Send by email
Print

A three-year Tatra Around the World expedition got underway in Prague at the weekend. The truck’s team plan to cover around 270,000 km and visit 69 states on five continents on the trip, which follows a similar expedition between 1987 and 1990.

Photo: ČTK/Vít ŠimánekPhoto: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz