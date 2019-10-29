Broadcast Archive

Parachute jumpers celebrate October 28 with record

A group of 19 parachuting enthusiasts in Příbram decided to celebrate the October 28 holiday with adrenalin. Their mass jump from four hot-air balloons earned them a place in the Czech Guinness Book of Records.

Photo: ČTK/Václav PancerPhoto: ČTK/Václav Pancer

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

