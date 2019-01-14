New Stezka Valaška panoramic walkway opens in Beskids

14-01-2019
A new walkway through the treetops, entitled Stezka Valaška, has just opened beneath the peak of Mount Tanečnice in the Beskid Mountains in the Moravian Silesian Region.

Photo: ČTK/Jaroslav OžanaPhoto: ČTK/Jaroslav Ožana

