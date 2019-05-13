New spa season opens

13-05-2019
A new season opened at spas around the country on May 12th with the ancient tradition of sanctifying the healing mineral springs. Pictured above is priest Hubert Wojcik blessing the waters of the St. Joseph Spring at the Luhačovice Spa.

Photo: ČTK/Glück DaliborPhoto: ČTK/Glück Dalibor

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

