MotoGP comes to Brno

05-08-2019
The Czech Grand Prix attracts the world’s top motorcycle racers to the Masaryk Circuit in Brno. This year’s edition of the MotoGP was won by Marc Marquez of Spain on Sunday.

Photo: ČTK/Luboš PavlíčekPhoto: ČTK/Luboš Pavlíček

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

